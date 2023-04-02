Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $265,807.03

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.66 million and $265,807.03 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,349.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00330755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00560743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00441221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,699,077 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

