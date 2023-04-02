Ergo (ERG) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005172 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.15 million and approximately $281,612.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00329983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00561917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00072926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00437484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,706,205 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

