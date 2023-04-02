Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$23.50 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.50.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.40.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.