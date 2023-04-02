Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$23.50 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

