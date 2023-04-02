Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after acquiring an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

