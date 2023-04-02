Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $180.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $21.04 or 0.00073937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,460.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00325428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00557447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00441789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,241,406 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

