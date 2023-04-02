Ethereum Price Reaches $1,787.64 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,787.64 or 0.06368524 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion and approximately $5.93 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.