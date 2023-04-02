Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EUXTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Euronext from €94.00 ($101.08) to €100.00 ($107.53) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($91.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $76.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999. Euronext has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.