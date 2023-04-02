Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,548. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

