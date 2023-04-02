Evmos Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.97 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $114.97 million and $1.29 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evmos has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

