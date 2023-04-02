Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.73. 1,409,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.85. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

