Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,065. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

