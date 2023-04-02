Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 56,482,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,542,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

