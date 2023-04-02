Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.99. 2,571,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,597. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

