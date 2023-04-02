Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 264.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 284,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,975. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

