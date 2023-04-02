Exeter Financial LLC Sells 44 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.21. 1,323,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

