Exeter Financial LLC Sells 923 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

