Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

