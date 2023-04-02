FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $228.49. 1,654,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,401. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

