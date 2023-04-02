Fei USD (FEI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.49 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $414.68 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,178.67 or 1.00026594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97793197 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,603,717.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.