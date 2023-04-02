Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $415.20 million and $1.54 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,427.11 or 0.99994218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97999037 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,115,883.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

