Financial Review: Ubiquiti (UI) & Its Rivals

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ubiquiti to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion $378.66 million 47.25 Ubiquiti Competitors $4.42 billion $643.74 million 2.79

Ubiquiti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Ubiquiti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s rivals have a beta of -2.80, suggesting that their average share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% Ubiquiti Competitors -245.24% -53.46% -5.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Competitors 290 1538 2498 108 2.55

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Ubiquiti’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

