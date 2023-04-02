Financial Survey: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) vs. Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 27.24% 5.16% 2.93% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for STAG Industrial and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $657.34 million 9.23 $178.33 million $1.00 33.82 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. STAG Industrial pays out 147.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

