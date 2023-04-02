First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $363.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

