First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 347 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $530.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.47. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

