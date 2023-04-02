First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 27,053 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

