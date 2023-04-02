First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 1,513,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,941. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

