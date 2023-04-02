First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 70,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

