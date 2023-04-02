First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.27.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FQVLF opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

