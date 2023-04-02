First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 3,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,928. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $474,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

