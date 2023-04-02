First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJPGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 3,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,928. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $474,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

