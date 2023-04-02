First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $53.16.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

