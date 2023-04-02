First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.75 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

