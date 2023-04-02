Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 929.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FSPKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSPKF remained flat at $15.22 during trading on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Further Reading
