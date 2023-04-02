Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,871.0 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $18.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

