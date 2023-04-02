Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,871.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $18.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $30.86.
Fluidra Company Profile
