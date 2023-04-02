Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forestar Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Forestar Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Forestar Group

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

