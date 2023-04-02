Forum Financial Management LP Buys 32 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $336.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

