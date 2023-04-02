Forum Financial Management LP Has $494,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.