Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 118,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:FORD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 34,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

