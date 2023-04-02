Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

WDS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Articles

