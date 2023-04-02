Fractal Investments LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

