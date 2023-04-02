Fractal Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

