FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Position Increased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.