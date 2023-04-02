FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 59,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,335,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

