Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

