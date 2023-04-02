Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

