Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $334.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.79 and a 200-day moving average of $244.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $458.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

