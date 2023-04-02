Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 111,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,419,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,644,000 after buying an additional 189,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 989,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

