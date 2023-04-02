Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $8.22 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

