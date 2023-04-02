Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $496.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

