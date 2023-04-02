Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.44 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

