FUNToken (FUN) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $71.49 million and approximately $771,167.76 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

